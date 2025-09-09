Aurva raises $2.2 million to secure enterprise data access
Aurva, a fresh startup founded by former Meta engineers Apurv Garg, Krishna Bagadia, and Akash Mandal, just launched and scored $2.2 million in seed funding led by Nexus Venture Partners, with backing from DeVC and some big names from Meta and Postman.
Their platform gives companies a real-time look at who's accessing their data—whether it's people, services, or AI agents—making it much easier to keep things secure.
Aurva's tech is a game-changer for data security
Aurva is shaking up old-school data monitoring by using eBPF-based tech that links every database query back to an actual person or service.
With this new funding, they're planning to grow their teams in India, the US, and beyond.
Big players like Razorpay, Slice Bank, and Paytm are already using Aurva to lock down their enterprise data access.