Aurva raises $2.2 million to secure enterprise data access

Aurva's tech is a game-changer for data security

Aurva is shaking up old-school data monitoring by using eBPF-based tech that links every database query back to an actual person or service.

With this new funding, they're planning to grow their teams in India, the US, and beyond.

Big players like Razorpay, Slice Bank, and Paytm are already using Aurva to lock down their enterprise data access.