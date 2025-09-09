Next Article
Cantabil Retail's final dividend matches interim payout
Cantabil Retail just announced a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share at its 37th Annual General Meeting, matching the earlier interim payout and keeping things steady at a total 25% for the year ending March 2025.
If you're a shareholder, look out for your payment by October 8, 2025.
Leadership changes and audit appointments
The meeting wasn't just about dividends—Cantabil also signed off on its latest financials and made some leadership moves.
Deepak Bansal is now on board as Director, Rajeev Sharma stays on as Independent Director, and Basant Goyal returns as Whole-Time Director.
Plus, DPV & Associates LLP will handle secretarial audits this year.