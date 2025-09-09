Infosys shares jump 5% as investors bet on buyback

Share buybacks are a way for companies to reward investors—by reducing the number of shares out there, each one can become more valuable. Infosys has a habit of sharing profits with shareholders: in 2022, it announced a ₹9,300 crore buyback via an open market route for a maximum price of ₹1,850 per equity share.

Investors await details on the size and pricing of buyback

The announcement sent positive vibes through the market—Sensex climbed 314 points and Nifty rose for the fifth day in a row.

Investors are now waiting for details like how big this buyback will be and what price Infosys will offer after the board meets on September 11.

Those answers could shape trading decisions in the days ahead.