Oracle lays off over 100 employees in India
Oracle has let go of over 100 employees in India, across teams including its Cloud division.
This move is part of a wider wave of over 3,000 job cuts worldwide in recent weeks, as the company shifts focus to AI and cost efficiency.
Layoffs impacted various teams
The layoffs hit various teams, including Oracle Cloud, and included some folks with up to 20 years at the company.
Even so, Oracle still employs about 30,000 people in India.
Those impacted are getting severance: half a month's pay for each year worked plus up to a year of medical coverage.
Oracle India's revenue jumped 20% last fiscal
Interestingly, Oracle India reported strong numbers—revenue jumped 20% to ₹20,459 crore for the year ending March 2024.
So while restructuring is underway globally, business in India remains solid.