Axis Bank's market cap at ₹3.4 lakh crore

Axis Bank's share price has dipped 8% over the past three months, showing the pressure banks are facing in 2025.

But with recent weekly and monthly gains (up nearly 5% this week), there are hints of a comeback as investor moods shift.

For anyone watching the banking sector or curious about how big financial players adapt to tough times, these ups and downs offer a real-time snapshot of resilience—and why it matters for your money.