Axis Bank's market cap at ₹3.4 lakh crore
Axis Bank's stock closed steady at ₹1,105.30 on the last trading day, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3 and earnings per share of 89.84.
The bank's market cap stands at about ₹3.4 lakh crore, and trading activity remains strong with a trading volume of over six million shares on the last trading day.
Axis Bank's share price has dipped 8% in 3 months
Axis Bank's share price has dipped 8% over the past three months, showing the pressure banks are facing in 2025.
But with recent weekly and monthly gains (up nearly 5% this week), there are hints of a comeback as investor moods shift.
For anyone watching the banking sector or curious about how big financial players adapt to tough times, these ups and downs offer a real-time snapshot of resilience—and why it matters for your money.