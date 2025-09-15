Britannia shares hold steady at ₹6,247.00

Market performance and key financial ratios

In just the last month, Britannia's stock jumped 16.21%, plus a small bump of 2.81% last week.

With a massive market cap of ₹1,50,470 crore and solid numbers like a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59 and earnings per share at 91.08 (as of September 2025), it's clear why this brand keeps investors interested and confident in its future moves.