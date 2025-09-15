Next Article
Britannia shares hold steady at ₹6,247.00
Britannia Industries is holding its ground in the stock market, with shares closing at ₹6,247.00 on the last trading day.
Trading volumes hit 212,051 shares, showing investors are still paying close attention.
Over the past three months alone, Britannia has delivered a healthy 12.15% return—definitely catching the eye of anyone following market trends.
Market performance and key financial ratios
In just the last month, Britannia's stock jumped 16.21%, plus a small bump of 2.81% last week.
With a massive market cap of ₹1,50,470 crore and solid numbers like a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59 and earnings per share at 91.08 (as of September 2025), it's clear why this brand keeps investors interested and confident in its future moves.