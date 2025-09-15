Next Article
Hindalco Industries shows impressive financial strength: Stock in green
Hindalco Industries is showing off some solid financial strength as of September 2025.
Its shares last traded at ₹758.05, holding steady, while the company has delivered an impressive 18.11% return over the past three months.
With a massive market cap of ₹1,70,351 crore and healthy earnings per share (₹75.34), Hindalco is standing out as a major player right now.
Volume analysis and trend
Just last trading day, nearly 5.7 million Hindalco shares changed hands—a sign people are paying attention.
The stock gained 1.92% in the past week and 8.22% over the month, showing consistent upward momentum that's catching investors' eyes this season.