Hindalco Industries shows impressive financial strength: Stock in green Sep 15, 2025

Hindalco Industries is showing off some solid financial strength as of September 2025.

Its shares last traded at ₹758.05, holding steady, while the company has delivered an impressive 18.11% return over the past three months.

With a massive market cap of ₹1,70,351 crore and healthy earnings per share (₹75.34), Hindalco is standing out as a major player right now.