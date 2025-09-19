Azerbaijan resumes oil exports to India after 10-month hiatus

Energy trade a big part of India-Azerbaijan partnership

India ranked as Azerbaijan's fourth-largest oil buyer in 2025, importing about 1.17 million tons worth $729 million—though it used to be third place with even bigger numbers before.

Meanwhile, Indian company ONGC Videsh has invested over $1.2 billion in Azerbaijan's oil projects and upped its stake last year, showing India is serious about staying involved for the long run.