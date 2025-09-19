₹700cr tax fraud busted; old regime users under scanner

I-T department's crackdown on bogus deductions

To catch these frauds, the I-T Department is using advanced data analytics and AI to spot suspicious patterns.

This move has already led to a 24% drop in total refunds compared to last year—down from ₹2.10 lakh crore to ₹1.60 lakh crore as of September 17, 2025.

After a nationwide verification drive in July, a recent nudge campaign led to over ₹963 crore in bogus deductions being withdrawn and another ₹409.5 crore collected in taxes as of June 18; plus, taxpayers reported foreign assets worth a whopping ₹29,208 crore and foreign income of ₹1,089 crore.

If you made a mistake on your return this year, it might be a good idea to fix it now!