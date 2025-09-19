Meta wants to trade electricity in wholesale power markets

Why Meta's move matters

AI is set to quadruple data center electricity use over the next decade, according to BloombergNEF.

Meta's move could help them manage costs and stay flexible as prices swing—plus, it's a sign of how tech giants are reshaping the energy world just to keep up with their own creations.

If FERC gives the green light by November 2025, Meta could soon be trading power in big markets like Texas or Louisiana.