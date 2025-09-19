Next Article
Meta wants to trade electricity in wholesale power markets
Meta (the company behind Facebook) is looking to buy and sell electricity directly in wholesale power markets.
Why? Their AI data centers are using way more energy than before, and they want cleaner ways to keep things running.
Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are already doing something similar.
Why Meta's move matters
AI is set to quadruple data center electricity use over the next decade, according to BloombergNEF.
Meta's move could help them manage costs and stay flexible as prices swing—plus, it's a sign of how tech giants are reshaping the energy world just to keep up with their own creations.
If FERC gives the green light by November 2025, Meta could soon be trading power in big markets like Texas or Louisiana.