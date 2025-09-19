European stocks dip slightly, Kuehne Nagel International AG tumbles 9%

European shares near record highs

Even with this small drop, European shares are still hovering near record highs set earlier this year, thanks to a resilient global economy.

Analysts think we could see new peaks by year's end if earnings keep improving and US interest rates go down.

Investors are now keeping an eye on next week's Purchasing Managers's Index readings from Germany, the UK, and the US for clues about what's next.

Meanwhile, European equity funds saw $300 million in outflows—though Stellantis NV managed gains after positive news.