NPS to soon allow investments in gold, silver, AIFs
Business
The National Pension System (NPS) is about to get a lot more flexible.
Soon, you'll be able to invest your pension money not just in traditional assets, but also in gold, silver, and even unlisted companies through alternative investment funds (AIFs).
PFRDA Chairperson Sivasubramanian Ramann shared that there's strong demand for precious metals because people see them as safer options.
New guidelines expected in next month or so
New guidelines—expected in the next month or so—will treat AIFs as their own asset class.
This should make it easier for pension funds to design fresh schemes for different groups like gig workers and women.
The goal? To open up more long-term investment opportunities in emerging sectors and make NPS more appealing to a broader range of investors.