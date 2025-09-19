NPS to soon allow investments in gold, silver, AIFs Business Sep 19, 2025

The National Pension System (NPS) is about to get a lot more flexible.

Soon, you'll be able to invest your pension money not just in traditional assets, but also in gold, silver, and even unlisted companies through alternative investment funds (AIFs).

PFRDA Chairperson Sivasubramanian Ramann shared that there's strong demand for precious metals because people see them as safer options.