Google gets 2-month ultimatum to fix ad tech business

EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera hinted that Google might need to let go of some parts of its business to keep things fair, even though Google isn't keen on that idea and plans to appeal.

With this latest penalty, Google's total EU fines are nearing €10 billion over the past decade.

Meanwhile, US regulators are also cracking down—a recent court ruling found Google monopolized ad tech markets, showing that both sides of the Atlantic are stepping up pressure on Big Tech.