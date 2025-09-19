Google gets 2-month ultimatum to fix ad tech business
Google is under pressure after the EU fined it nearly €3 billion (about $3.5 billion) for antitrust violations.
Now, Google has until early November 2025 to suggest fixes for its ad tech business—but it won't be selling off its entire Ad Manager platform (which includes AdX and DoubleClick for Publishers).
Google's total EU fines are nearing €10 billion
EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera hinted that Google might need to let go of some parts of its business to keep things fair, even though Google isn't keen on that idea and plans to appeal.
With this latest penalty, Google's total EU fines are nearing €10 billion over the past decade.
Meanwhile, US regulators are also cracking down—a recent court ruling found Google monopolized ad tech markets, showing that both sides of the Atlantic are stepping up pressure on Big Tech.