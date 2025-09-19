Next Article
Piyush Goyal heads to US to negotiate trade ties
Business
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is heading to Washington DC soon, hoping to smooth out trade ties with the US.
The main focus? Cutting down the steep 50% tariff on Indian goods and working toward a big goal—boosting trade between the two countries to $500 billion by 2030.
US imposes tariffs on Indian goods
This visit comes right after the US slapped new tariffs on Indian products linked to oil deals with Russia, making negotiations even more urgent.
Since February, both sides have met five times aiming to conclude the first tranche of the agreement by fall 2025.
The US is India's top trading partner this year, with trade hitting $131.84 billion—so these talks could really shape what's next for both economies.