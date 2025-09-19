PhonePe gets RBI nod to become online payment aggregator

PhonePe's growth and future plans

With this approval, PhonePe is set to expand its reach among businesses, especially those that haven't had much access to digital payment options before.

Yuvraj Singh Shekhawat, who heads Merchant Business at PhonePe, shared that this move will help them provide accessible payment solutions to more SMEs.

Since launching in 2016, PhonePe has grown fast—serving over 650 million users and 45 million merchants—and now processes over 360 million transactions daily as of August 2025.

This step should make digital payments even more accessible across India.