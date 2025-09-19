Next Article
Swiggy Instamart's 'Quick India Movement' sale takes on Flipkart, Amazon
Business
Festive season shopping is in full swing! Flipkart and Amazon are ramping up preparations for their big festive sales to help everyone gear up for Dussehra, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj—think flowers, snacks, and puja essentials.
Swiggy's Instamart isn't sitting out either; their 'Quick India Movement' sale is running for 10 days to compete with the e-commerce giants.
Q-comm could make up about 12% of all festive e-commerce sales
Quick commerce platforms like Instamart are now pushing not just groceries but also small gadgets and gifts this year.
Analysts say q-comm could make up about 12% of all festive e-commerce sales this year, with orders expected to double or even triple.
Blinkit and Zepto are also rolling out shorter, local-focused sales to keep things fresh and boost loyalty among shoppers.