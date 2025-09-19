Swiggy Instamart's 'Quick India Movement' sale takes on Flipkart, Amazon

Q-comm could make up about 12% of all festive e-commerce sales

Quick commerce platforms like Instamart are now pushing not just groceries but also small gadgets and gifts this year.

Analysts say q-comm could make up about 12% of all festive e-commerce sales this year, with orders expected to double or even triple.

Blinkit and Zepto are also rolling out shorter, local-focused sales to keep things fresh and boost loyalty among shoppers.