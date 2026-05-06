B Capital to invest $50-$100 million yearly in India
Business
B Capital, led by Facebook's Eduardo Saverin, is stepping up its bets on India, planning to invest $50 million to $100 million each year in areas like AI, robotics, and deep tech.
With more than $10 billion under management, the firm now sees India as its second-biggest market after the US.
Karan Mohla cites $5 million-$20 million typical deals
General partner Karan Mohla says B Capital sees a clear opening in Series B and C startups, especially since funding there has slowed since 2022.
Typical deals range from $5 million to $20 million, but can go up to $50 million for standout companies.
B Capital's investments include Bounce and Turno, showing B Capital's interest in robotics growth, clean-energy technology, and even space tech.