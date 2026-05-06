Bajaj Auto posts best-ever Q4 FY26 revenue ₹16,006cr, profit ₹3,661.9cr Business May 06, 2026

Bajaj Auto just posted its best-ever quarterly revenue: ₹16,006 crore for Q4 FY26, up 32% from last year.

Profits soared too, more than doubling to ₹3,661.9 crore, thanks to strong sales and a smarter product mix.

The company also benefited from restructuring its KTM investment.