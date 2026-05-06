Bajaj Auto posts best-ever Q4 FY26 revenue ₹16,006cr, profit ₹3,661.9cr
Business
Bajaj Auto just posted its best-ever quarterly revenue: ₹16,006 crore for Q4 FY26, up 32% from last year.
Profits soared too, more than doubling to ₹3,661.9 crore, thanks to strong sales and a smarter product mix.
The company also benefited from restructuring its KTM investment.
FY26 revenue ₹62,905cr, profit up 47%
EBITDA jumped 36% year over year to ₹3,323 crore, with margins improving to 20.8%.
Bajaj Auto announced a ₹5,633 crore share buyback at a premium price and proposed a ₹150-per-share dividend (pending approval).
For the full year FY26, revenue grew 23% to ₹62,905 crore and profit rose 47% as sales of premium bikes and electric two-wheelers took off, even with commodity prices bouncing around.