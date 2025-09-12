Next Article
Bajaj Finance raises ₹1,350cr via secured NCDs
Bajaj Finance has secured ₹1,350 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in a private placement decided on September 12, 2025.
They put out 1,35,000 NCDs (each worth ₹1 lakh), which will soon be listed on the BSE's Wholesale Debt Market.
NCDs backed by company's loan assets
These NCDs run for about 3 years and 3 months—they mature on December 12, 2028—and offer a yearly interest of 7.24%, with payouts starting December 2026.
The debentures are backed by Bajaj Finance's own loan assets for extra security.
While these NCDs don't come with any special rights or privileges, they are fully secured.