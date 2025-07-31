Next Article
Bank of Japan holds interest rates steady
The Bank of Japan just decided to keep its main interest rate at 0.5%, as most experts expected.
They're playing it safe because Japan's economy might slow down, thanks to weaker global markets and lower profits at home.
Still, the BoJ believes that easy financial conditions should help steady things for now.
Inflation forecast raised
Alongside this move, the BoJ raised its inflation forecast for the year from 2.2% to 2.7%.
That's a sign they're cautiously hopeful—especially since a trade deal with the US could help soften any big shocks.
If you're curious about what's next, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda will break it all down in a news conference later today.