Arm, known for smartphone chips, is now making its own
Arm Holdings, famous for designing chips found in nearly every smartphone, is now jumping into actually making finished chips.
CEO Rene Haas says they'll create chiplets (think: modular chip pieces) and full chips aimed at big markets like AI data centers—territory usually ruled by NVIDIA and Amazon.
Meta's already signed up as an early customer, so Arm's definitely not playing small.
Arm's big shift: from blueprints to building chips
This is a big shift for Arm—they're moving from just selling blueprints to building real products, hoping to boost revenue and stay relevant as the industry changes.
It comes at a tricky time: their stock just took a hit after a profit forecast miss, partly because of slow smartphone sales.
But with plans to roll out AI chip prototypes by spring 2025, Arm's betting that building the tech themselves is the way forward.