Arm, known for smartphone chips, is now making its own

Arm's big shift: from blueprints to building chips

This is a big shift for Arm—they're moving from just selling blueprints to building real products, hoping to boost revenue and stay relevant as the industry changes.

It comes at a tricky time: their stock just took a hit after a profit forecast miss, partly because of slow smartphone sales.

But with plans to roll out AI chip prototypes by spring 2025, Arm's betting that building the tech themselves is the way forward.