Cognizant raises revenue guidance after strong Q2
Cognizant just posted a solid Q2 for 2025, with profits up 14% to $645 million and revenues hitting $5.25 billion—thanks in part to their recent Belcan acquisition.
This strong showing pushed the company to raise its full-year revenue guidance and aim for growth of 4% to 6% in constant currency terms.
Health sciences and financial services led the way
Health sciences and financial services led the way, bringing in $1.6 billion and $1.5 billion respectively.
North America remains Cognizant's biggest market by far.
The team is growing too—now over 343,000 strong—even as attrition ticks up a bit.
Big new deals (including two worth over $1 billion) helped bookings rise 6% year-on-year, signaling steady demand ahead.
Tech companies' growth story
If you're curious about how tech companies keep growing despite tough competition, Cognizant's mix of smart acquisitions, sector focus, and big client wins is a real-world example of what works right now in the industry.