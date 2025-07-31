Cognizant raises revenue guidance after strong Q2 Business Jul 31, 2025

Cognizant just posted a solid Q2 for 2025, with profits up 14% to $645 million and revenues hitting $5.25 billion—thanks in part to their recent Belcan acquisition.

This strong showing pushed the company to raise its full-year revenue guidance and aim for growth of 4% to 6% in constant currency terms.