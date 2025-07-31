Next Article
Cognizant's Q3 forecast beats Wall Street estimates
Cognizant is expecting a solid third quarter, with projected revenue outpacing Wall Street's predictions.
The company just posted $5.25 billion in Q2 revenue (and $1.31 per share), thanks to more businesses investing in AI to boost efficiency.
CEO Ravi Kumar says their focus on talent and building up AI tools has kept growth steady for four straight quarters.
The IT services firm is seeing a steady demand
For next quarter, Cognizant expects $5.27-$5.35 billion in revenue—higher than what analysts thought.
The jump comes as companies rush to automate and move to the cloud, hoping to work smarter and cut costs using new tech like AI.
Looks like betting on AI and cloud solutions is working out for Cognizant so far!