Google may allow all real-money gaming apps on Play Store

What does this mean for developers and players?

If you're into gaming or app development, this could be a big deal.

Google's new proposal would let all self-declared legal skill-based RMG apps (with third-party certification) list on the Play Store and advertise there too, once CCI gives the green light.

This move aims to make things fairer for developers and players, and could shape how digital marketplaces are run in India going forward.

The CCI is also asking for public feedback until August 20, so voices from the community can help shape these rules.