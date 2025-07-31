Google may allow all real-money gaming apps on Play Store
Google is planning to drop its limited pilot program that only allowed select real-money gaming (RMG) apps—like Fantasy Sports and Rummy—on the Indian Play Store.
This comes after India's competition watchdog (CCI) started investigating, following a complaint from WinZO Games about unfair treatment of other skill-based games.
What does this mean for developers and players?
If you're into gaming or app development, this could be a big deal.
Google's new proposal would let all self-declared legal skill-based RMG apps (with third-party certification) list on the Play Store and advertise there too, once CCI gives the green light.
This move aims to make things fairer for developers and players, and could shape how digital marketplaces are run in India going forward.
The CCI is also asking for public feedback until August 20, so voices from the community can help shape these rules.