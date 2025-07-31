Vedanta's results day approaches, but analysts' outlook isn't rosy
Vedanta is set to share its April-June 2025 financial results on July 31, but the mood's a bit tense.
With global metal and oil prices dropping, analysts expect Vedanta's profits (EBITDA) to shrink by around 12-14% this quarter—mostly thanks to weaker aluminum and zinc prices.
Aluminum and zinc likely to see sharp profit dips
Analysts say aluminum earnings could fall over 10%, while Zinc India might see a sharp 21% dip.
Oil and gas isn't spared either, with lower production likely dragging profits down.
On the plus side, cheaper alumina has helped cut some costs in aluminum, though zinc production costs have crept up.
Debt concerns are keeping investors on edge
With Vedanta's stock bouncing around due to debt worries, everyone's waiting for updates on how they'll tackle costs and future plans.
There's also buzz about a possible group split—something that could shape the company's next chapter.