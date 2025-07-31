Renol Polychem IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

The company behind the offer

Based since 2008, Renol Polychem makes color and filler masterbatches, polymer compounds, additives, and plastic pigments—basically the stuff that makes plastics stronger and better looking for industries like packaging, cars, electronics, and agriculture.

The company's revenue jumped an impressive 859% in FY25 to ₹62.56 crore (from just ₹6.52 crore in FY24), with profits also up by over 200%.