Renol Polychem IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?
Renol Polychem is opening its IPO from July 31 to August 4, offering 24.54 lakh shares priced between ₹100 and ₹105 each.
If you're a retail investor, the minimum application is for 2,400 shares—so you'll need about ₹2.52 lakh to get in.
Anchor investors have already put in ₹4.03 crore, showing some early confidence.
The company behind the offer
Based since 2008, Renol Polychem makes color and filler masterbatches, polymer compounds, additives, and plastic pigments—basically the stuff that makes plastics stronger and better looking for industries like packaging, cars, electronics, and agriculture.
The company's revenue jumped an impressive 859% in FY25 to ₹62.56 crore (from just ₹6.52 crore in FY24), with profits also up by over 200%.
Use of funds and other details
Most of the funds will help upgrade machinery (₹5.6 crore), cover working capital needs (₹15.15 crore), and pay off loans (₹1 crore).
The rest goes toward general business growth as they look to expand operations.
Share allotment happens on August 5 and listing is expected on NSE SME Emerge by August 7—so things are moving quickly!
