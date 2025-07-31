Trump's tariffs push foreign investors away from India

Despite the drop, there's hope for a market recovery

Following the tariff news, Indian stocks dropped further, adding to a $248 billion market value loss since early July 2025.

Still, there's some optimism: analysts think upcoming interest rate cuts and steady economic growth could help markets bounce back in the coming year.

And despite all the turbulence, India's equity scene is active—raising over $6 billion through IPOs and share sales for a third straight month.

