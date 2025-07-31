Next Article
Trump's tariffs push foreign investors away from India
India's stock market has taken a hit after President Trump announced a steep 25% tariff on Indian exports—one of the highest in Asia.
Combined with ongoing energy issues with Russia, this move has made things tougher for India's economy and pushed some foreign investors to look elsewhere, like Hong Kong and South Korea.
Despite the drop, there's hope for a market recovery
Following the tariff news, Indian stocks dropped further, adding to a $248 billion market value loss since early July 2025.
Still, there's some optimism: analysts think upcoming interest rate cuts and steady economic growth could help markets bounce back in the coming year.
And despite all the turbulence, India's equity scene is active—raising over $6 billion through IPOs and share sales for a third straight month.
```