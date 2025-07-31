Gold prices rise amid US-India trade tensions
Gold prices rose 0.4% to $3,286.99 per ounce on July 31, 2025, snapping back from a recent low.
The jump came right after the US announced new tariffs on imports from South Korea and India, making investors nervous and pushing them toward gold—even though the Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady.
Why the gold rush?
Gold is often where people turn when global politics or economies get shaky.
With trade tensions rising and US growth slowing down, gold's "safe-haven" status is shining again.
Investors are also keeping an eye on upcoming US inflation data, since that could shake things up for gold demand.
What's happening with other metals?
It's all about uncertainty: fresh trade disputes plus unchanged Fed rates have made gold more attractive than usual.
Meanwhile, silver prices are steady and other precious metals like platinum and palladium are moving unpredictably.