Microsoft hits $4 trillion market cap, joins NVIDIA in rarity
Microsoft's stock shot up over 8% after its latest earnings, pushing the company's value past $4 trillion—making it only the second company ever to hit this mark, right after NVIDIA.
Microsoft's latest earnings show why investors are so bullish
Big tech milestones like this show where the future is headed.
Microsoft's cloud business (Azure) crushed expectations with 39% sales growth, and overall revenue beat forecasts too.
Most analysts are still super bullish on Microsoft, thanks to its strong moves in AI and cloud—so if you're watching tech trends or thinking about investing, this is one to keep an eye on.
Investors are betting big on Microsoft
It's all about cloud and AI. Azure keeps growing fast (projected 37% next quarter), and investors clearly trust Microsoft to keep leading in these areas.
Since April, the stock has jumped nearly 45%, showing strong confidence in what comes next.