Oil prices surge as Trump threatens tariffs on Russian oil

What's happening in the oil market?

Trump wants to slap 100% tariffs on countries trading with Russia if there's no progress in Ukraine talks within 10-12 days.

India will see new tariffs starting July 28, and China—Russia's biggest oil customer—has also been warned.

Meanwhile, US crude stockpiles unexpectedly rose by 7.7 million barrels, but gasoline stocks dropped by 2.7 million as summer driving picked up.

With all this uncertainty and global tension, oil prices are likely to stay pretty bumpy for now.