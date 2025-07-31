Explainer: Why IPOs from Tier II, III cities are booming Business Jul 31, 2025

Companies from India's Tier II and III cities are making big moves in the IPO scene.

In 2021, 14 firms from these areas raised ₹5,465 crore—just 4% of total IPO funds.

Fast forward to 2024, and that number jumped to 37 companies raising ₹43,316 crore (27%).

So far in 2025, 22 firms have already pulled in ₹8,120 crore (15% of this year's IPO money).