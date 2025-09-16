Banker's credit growth forecast: 11-15% in FY26 Business Sep 16, 2025

India's top bankers are feeling upbeat about the coming year, expecting credit growth to hit 11-15% in FY26.

This positive outlook follows steady gains—credit grew 10% year-on-year as of August 2024.

The boost comes from recent GST tweaks—explicitly aimed at spurring consumption—and interest rate cuts, both of which are expected to encourage spending, especially with festival season around the corner.