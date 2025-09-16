SpiceJet to lease 18 Boeing 737s for winter schedule

To make these new routes happen, SpiceJet is leasing 18 Boeing 737s starting October 2025, with some planes set aside for international journeys. They're also working on getting grounded aircraft back in the air and even eyeing bigger Airbus A340s for busy overseas routes.

SpiceJet just landed $89.5 million from Carlyle Aviation Partners—$79.6 million of which will go toward aircraft and engine maintenance, and $9.9 million in cash maintenance credits to offset lease obligations.

Even though they reported a loss of ₹238 crore in early 2025-26, these moves are all about getting the airline back on track and ready for takeoff.