LT Elevator's IPO sees 170x subscription: Here's how
Business
LT Elevator's IPO just closed with a massive 170.25 times subscription—investors bid for 61.48 crore shares when only about 36.11 lakh were on offer.
Non-institutional investors led the charge, while retail and institutional buyers also showed big interest.
What to expect?
Allotment results drop on September 17, and shares will start trading on the BSE SME platform September 19.
The company aimed to raise ₹39.37 crore with shares priced at ₹76-78 each; an anchor round already brought in ₹11.21 crore for business needs.
Fun fact: LT Elevator's shares are trading at a solid 30% premium in the gray market, which some market observers interpret as a sign of investor optimism about its future.