LT Elevator's IPO sees 170x subscription: Here's how

What to expect?

Allotment results drop on September 17, and shares will start trading on the BSE SME platform September 19.

The company aimed to raise ₹39.37 crore with shares priced at ₹76-78 each; an anchor round already brought in ₹11.21 crore for business needs.

Fun fact: LT Elevator's shares are trading at a solid 30% premium in the gray market, which some market observers interpret as a sign of investor optimism about its future.