Cleartrip's revenue jumps 69% in FY25, but losses persist

Cleartrip's focus on growth amid tough competition and financial challenges

Cleartrip managed to cut total expenses to ₹886 crore. They earned more from service fees and commissions, but heavy discounts and cashbacks (₹608 crore) kept profits out of reach.

With rivals like MakeMyTrip and Yatra in the mix—and travel expected to boom globally by 2040—Cleartrip is aiming for growth despite tough competition and current financial hurdles.