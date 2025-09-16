Next Article
Cleartrip's revenue jumps 69% in FY25, but losses persist
Business
Cleartrip, owned by Flipkart, just reported a big 69% jump in revenue for the year ending March 2025—up to ₹169 crore from ₹100 crore last year.
Even with this strong growth, they're still running at a net loss of ₹651 crore, though that's actually better than their ₹810 crore loss from the previous year.
Cleartrip's focus on growth amid tough competition and financial challenges
Cleartrip managed to cut total expenses to ₹886 crore. They earned more from service fees and commissions, but heavy discounts and cashbacks (₹608 crore) kept profits out of reach.
With rivals like MakeMyTrip and Yatra in the mix—and travel expected to boom globally by 2040—Cleartrip is aiming for growth despite tough competition and current financial hurdles.