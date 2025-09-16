Next Article
TikTok sale to US firms not finalized yet
Business
TikTok's sale of its US operations may not be finalized for another 30-45 days, as the US and China have just reached a framework agreement.
For now, Oracle stays on as TikTok's cloud partner, keeping American user data on servers in the US.
This all follows a US order that TikTok must separate from ByteDance to avoid being banned.
Deal will be small and not public
A deal has been struck on licensing TikTok's algorithms and tech, with previous reports suggesting a possible standalone US version of the app.
Some investment firms—including current ByteDance investors—might take over operations here, but CNBC says the deal will be small and will not be going public.
The final decision is expected by September 19, 2025.