TikTok sale to US firms not finalized yet Business Sep 16, 2025

TikTok's sale of its US operations may not be finalized for another 30-45 days, as the US and China have just reached a framework agreement.

For now, Oracle stays on as TikTok's cloud partner, keeping American user data on servers in the US.

This all follows a US order that TikTok must separate from ByteDance to avoid being banned.