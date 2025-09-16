Salesforce launches new business unit focused on US national security
What's the story
Salesforce, the leading customer relationship management (CRM) company, has announced a new business unit called Missionforce. The move is part of the company's effort to strengthen its focus on national security in the US. Missionforce will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) technology into defense workflows in three key areas: personnel, logistics, and decision making.
Leadership
Kendall Collins to lead Missionforce
Kendall Collins, who joined Salesforce in 2023 as the chief business officer and chief of staff to CEO Marc Benioff, will lead Missionforce. "With Missionforce, we'll now bring the best of AI, cloud, and platform technology from the private sector to modernize critical areas including personnel, logistics, and decision making," Collins said. He added that the goal is "to help our warfighters and the organizations that support them operate smarter, faster, and more efficiently."
Past engagements
Salesforce's government contracts
Salesforce has had contracts with the US government for years, serving various federal agencies and branches of the military including the Army, Navy, and Air Force. However, the company does not publicly disclose how many government contracts it has or how much revenue it generates from them. This announcement comes as part of a trend among tech companies developing services specifically for the US government.