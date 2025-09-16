Salesforce launches new business unit focused on US national security

Kendall Collins, who joined Salesforce in 2023 as the chief business officer and chief of staff to CEO Marc Benioff, will lead Missionforce. "With Missionforce, we'll now bring the best of AI, cloud, and platform technology from the private sector to modernize critical areas including personnel, logistics, and decision making," Collins said. He added that the goal is "to help our warfighters and the organizations that support them operate smarter, faster, and more efficiently."

Past engagements

Salesforce's government contracts

Salesforce has had contracts with the US government for years, serving various federal agencies and branches of the military including the Army, Navy, and Air Force. However, the company does not publicly disclose how many government contracts it has or how much revenue it generates from them. This announcement comes as part of a trend among tech companies developing services specifically for the US government.