Why quick commerce platform Zepto has partnered with ClearTax

Leading quick commerce company Zepto has teamed up with ClearTax, a tax technology platform, to provide income tax return (ITR) filing services for its delivery executives. The collaboration has already helped the workers get refunds worth over ₹1.5 crore. Nearly half of Zepto's delivery partners have opted for this service through ClearTax this year, according to a company statement.

Tech integration WhatsApp-based multilingual interface The partnership has been especially beneficial for first-time filers, who have been using a WhatsApp-based multilingual interface. This innovative platform is available 24/7 and allows workers to file their returns through a chat-led process in over seven Indian languages. An AI-powered system pre-fills data, computes taxes, and guides users through deductions and exemptions before electronic filing and instant confirmation.

Holistic assistance Digital and on-ground support included The ITR filing program also includes digital and on-ground support. This consists of helpdesks at Zepto dark stores, webinars, and telephonic assistance from ClearTax experts. The aim is to provide a comprehensive solution for delivery executives who may be unfamiliar with the ITR filing process or need additional guidance in completing their tax returns accurately.