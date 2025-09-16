Why quick commerce platform Zepto has partnered with ClearTax
What's the story
Leading quick commerce company Zepto has teamed up with ClearTax, a tax technology platform, to provide income tax return (ITR) filing services for its delivery executives. The collaboration has already helped the workers get refunds worth over ₹1.5 crore. Nearly half of Zepto's delivery partners have opted for this service through ClearTax this year, according to a company statement.
Tech integration
WhatsApp-based multilingual interface
The partnership has been especially beneficial for first-time filers, who have been using a WhatsApp-based multilingual interface. This innovative platform is available 24/7 and allows workers to file their returns through a chat-led process in over seven Indian languages. An AI-powered system pre-fills data, computes taxes, and guides users through deductions and exemptions before electronic filing and instant confirmation.
Holistic assistance
Digital and on-ground support included
The ITR filing program also includes digital and on-ground support. This consists of helpdesks at Zepto dark stores, webinars, and telephonic assistance from ClearTax experts. The aim is to provide a comprehensive solution for delivery executives who may be unfamiliar with the ITR filing process or need additional guidance in completing their tax returns accurately.
CEO statement
Gig workers missing out on tax refunds
Archit Gupta, the Founder and CEO of ClearTax, said that "thousands of gig workers across India are missing out on tax refunds due to limited financial literacy." He added that the partnership with Zepto hopes to bridge this gap by permitting delivery executives to easily file their ITR via a simple WhatsApp message in their preferred language. Gupta also noted that the initiative is already showing strong growth with thousands of delivery executives claiming refunds they are entitled to.