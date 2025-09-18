Baristas sue Starbucks over dress code costs

Policy change and unionization push

Since May 12, 2025, Starbucks has required specific black outfits under green aprons and set strict rules on shoes, piercings, and tattoos—costing some employees over $86 just to comply.

Starbucks says the policy is about a consistent customer experience and notes it provides two free shirts.

But these lawsuits come amid broader efforts by Starbucks Workers United to push for better worker rights and unionization after previous labor disputes, though the union is not a party to the current lawsuits.