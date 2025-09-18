Baristas sue Starbucks over dress code costs
Starbucks baristas in Illinois, Colorado, and California are taking legal action against the company, saying they had to pay out of pocket for new dress code requirements and didn't get reimbursed.
The lawsuits argue this violates state laws that make employers cover work-related clothing expenses.
Class-action cases are already filed in Illinois and Colorado; California's complaint is still under review.
Policy change and unionization push
Since May 12, 2025, Starbucks has required specific black outfits under green aprons and set strict rules on shoes, piercings, and tattoos—costing some employees over $86 just to comply.
Starbucks says the policy is about a consistent customer experience and notes it provides two free shirts.
But these lawsuits come amid broader efforts by Starbucks Workers United to push for better worker rights and unionization after previous labor disputes, though the union is not a party to the current lawsuits.