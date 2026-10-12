Bayer assessing India consumer health products easing GLP-1 side effects
Business
Bayer is assessing opportunities to bring products in India aimed at easing side effects, like constipation, nausea, and muscle loss, that come with GLP-1 obesity drugs.
The company says this is part of a bigger push to grow its consumer health business here by 2030.
Bayer looking to triple India presence
Bayer is looking to triple its presence in India by focusing on things like skincare and digestive health.
It is also open to teaming up on manufacturing partnerships or making acquisitions so it can bring solutions faster and make India one of its top markets worldwide.