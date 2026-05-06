Bayer to buy Perfuse Therapeutics for up to $2.45 billion
Business
Bayer, the well-known pharmaceutical company, just announced it is acquiring Perfuse Therapeutics in a deal worth up to $2.45 billion.
The move includes a $300 million up-front payment, with the rest depending on how well Perfuse's eye-disease treatments do in trials and on the market.
It is all part of Bayer's plan to boost its lineup of advanced eye-care solutions.
Bayer to gain PER-001 rights
With this deal, Bayer gets full rights to PER-001, a new drug currently being tested for glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.
The acquisition still needs regulatory and shareholder approval, but if all goes through, it could mean big steps forward for people dealing with serious eye conditions.