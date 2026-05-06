Bayer to buy Perfuse Therapeutics for up to $2.45 billion Business May 06, 2026

Bayer, the well-known pharmaceutical company, just announced it is acquiring Perfuse Therapeutics in a deal worth up to $2.45 billion.

The move includes a $300 million up-front payment, with the rest depending on how well Perfuse's eye-disease treatments do in trials and on the market.

It is all part of Bayer's plan to boost its lineup of advanced eye-care solutions.