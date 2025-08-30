BCCI seeks ₹452cr from front-of-jersey sponsorship rights after Dream11's exit

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to raise around ₹452 crore through new front-of-jersey sponsorship rights. The move comes after Dream11's early exit due to the government's ban on real money gaming under the recently introduced Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act. The new sponsorship period will be from 2025 to 2028, covering some 140 matches.

Financial breakdown Rights valued at ₹131 crore for 2025-26 season The BCCI has set a target of ₹3.5 crore per bilateral match and ₹1.5 crore for ICC and ACC matches. Based on these estimates, the rights are valued at ₹131 crore for 2025-26, ₹162.5 crore for 2026-27, and ₹158.5 crore for 2027-28. This is a significant increase from Dream11's deal, which was signed in 2023 at a base price of ₹3 crore per bilateral match and ₹1 crore for ICC/ACC matches.

Sponsorship shift Cannot continue sponsorship relationship with Dream11: BCCI Secretary Earlier this week, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed Dream11's withdrawal in light of the new law prohibiting companies from offering or advertising real money gaming services. He said, "With government regulations in place, BCCI cannot continue its sponsorship relationship with Dream11 or any such company." The law bans the offering or promotion of online money games with penalties up to ₹1 crore and three years imprisonment for violations.