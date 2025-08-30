BCCI seeks ₹452cr from front-of-jersey sponsorship rights after Dream11's exit

LOADING...
New sponsorship period will be from 2025 to 2028

By Akash Pandey
Aug 30, 2025
05:57 pm
What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to raise around ₹452 crore through new front-of-jersey sponsorship rights. The move comes after Dream11's early exit due to the government's ban on real money gaming under the recently introduced Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act. The new sponsorship period will be from 2025 to 2028, covering some 140 matches.

Financial breakdown

Rights valued at ₹131 crore for 2025-26 season

The BCCI has set a target of ₹3.5 crore per bilateral match and ₹1.5 crore for ICC and ACC matches. Based on these estimates, the rights are valued at ₹131 crore for 2025-26, ₹162.5 crore for 2026-27, and ₹158.5 crore for 2027-28. This is a significant increase from Dream11's deal, which was signed in 2023 at a base price of ₹3 crore per bilateral match and ₹1 crore for ICC/ACC matches.

Sponsorship shift

Cannot continue sponsorship relationship with Dream11: BCCI Secretary

Earlier this week, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed Dream11's withdrawal in light of the new law prohibiting companies from offering or advertising real money gaming services. He said, "With government regulations in place, BCCI cannot continue its sponsorship relationship with Dream11 or any such company." The law bans the offering or promotion of online money games with penalties up to ₹1 crore and three years imprisonment for violations.

Market growth

Strong interest expected from potential sponsors

The BCCI is now looking for a new sponsor to fill the void left by Dream11. Despite the tight timeline ahead of the Asia Cup, there is expected to be strong interest from potential sponsors given the visibility attached to jersey rights. India's sports sponsorship market grew 6% year-on-year (YoY) in 2024, according to GroupM data. Cricket accounted for 85% of this market, slightly down from 87% in 2023.