43 IPOs raise ₹17,252cr in August amid global trade tensions

India's initial public offering (IPO) market saw a major surge in August 2025, with 43 companies raising ₹17,252 crore through mainboard and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) exchanges. The surge comes despite global trade wars and geopolitical tensions. The bullish sentiment in the IPO market was driven by ample liquidity and an increasing risk appetite among investors.

Fund increase SME IPOs continue to shine Despite Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)'s tightened regulations, funds raised through SME exchanges rose by 6% in August to ₹1,345 crore from ₹1,274 crore in July. The number of issues also hit a record high for the year at 28, up from July's 24. On the main board front, IPOs rose to 15 in August from last month's 13, but with a slight dip in funds raised at ₹15,907 crore against July's ₹16,126 crore.

Yearly tally Record number of IPOs in 2025 So far in 2025, India has seen a total of 215 IPOs: 162 on the SME platform and 53 on the main board. The pipeline for upcoming IPOs looks promising, with companies like Groww, Tata Capital, Zepto, Hero FinCorp, PhonePe, and FabIndia waiting to go public. Kush Gupta of SKG Investment & Advisory believes this bullish trend will continue as credible businesses in the SME space get opportunities to go public.