KKR-backed Leap India files ₹2,400 crore IPO

IPO proceeds will go toward paying off debt

Leap India's business seems to be on a solid upswing: for the year ending March 2025, profits hit ₹37.6 crore and revenue jumped nearly 28%.

If you're wondering where all that IPO money goes—about ₹300 crore will help pay down debt and fund other company needs.

JM Financial and others are handling the process, and there might even be an extra ₹80 crore raised before the IPO officially launches.