KKR-backed Leap India files ₹2,400 crore IPO
Leap India, backed by global investment giant KKR, just filed for an IPO to raise ₹2,400 crore.
The offer includes a fresh issue of ₹400 crore, and the rest—₹2,000 crore—will come from existing shareholders selling their stakes.
Most of those shares are being offloaded by KKR's own affiliate, Vertical Holdings II.
IPO proceeds will go toward paying off debt
Leap India's business seems to be on a solid upswing: for the year ending March 2025, profits hit ₹37.6 crore and revenue jumped nearly 28%.
If you're wondering where all that IPO money goes—about ₹300 crore will help pay down debt and fund other company needs.
JM Financial and others are handling the process, and there might even be an extra ₹80 crore raised before the IPO officially launches.