Beauty brand RENEE raises $30 million, hits ₹500 crore revenue run rate

Plans for product launches and market expansion

With this fresh investment, RENEE plans to launch more products, strengthen its presence both online and offline—especially in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities—and boost tech and marketing.

The brand already sells over 200 products on its website and major platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Myntra, plus 15,000+ physical outlets.

They're also testing the waters in the US, UAE, and Australia.