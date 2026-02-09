Beauty brand RENEE raises $30 million, hits ₹500 crore revenue run rate
RENEE Cosmetics, the cruelty-free beauty brand started by Aashka Goradia Goble, Ashutosh Valani, and Priyank Shah, just raised $30 million in Series C funding led by Playbook, with Midas participating as a secondary investor.
This brings their total funding up to $76 million.
Plans for product launches and market expansion
With this fresh investment, RENEE plans to launch more products, strengthen its presence both online and offline—especially in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities—and boost tech and marketing.
The brand already sells over 200 products on its website and major platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Myntra, plus 15,000+ physical outlets.
They're also testing the waters in the US, UAE, and Australia.
RENEE's impressive growth trajectory
RENEE is on a roll: their annual revenue run rate is ₹500 crore and they are targeting ₹1,000 crore by 2028—thanks to rapid growth through new channels and innovation.