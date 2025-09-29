BEL bags ₹1,092cr in new defense contracts

In the first quarter of 2025-26, BEL pulled in ₹4,417 crore revenue—a 5% bump from last year (even if it didn't quite hit estimates). More impressive: EBITDA jumped 32%, with margins getting stronger too. Their order book is stacked at ₹71,650 crore as of April—so business is definitely booming.

BEL's stock performance and significance of the deals

On September 29th, BEL's stock nudged up to ₹400.05 after the news.

All these wins show how BEL is becoming even more central to India's push for homegrown defense tech.

