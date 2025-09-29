Next Article
Gold hits record high, shines brighter than ever
Business
Gold just hit its highest price ever, climbing to ₹1.14 lakh per 10gm in India and $3,800 an ounce globally.
This jump is fueled by expectations of US Fed rate cuts and growing interest from retail investors.
Gold's up over 40% this year alone—talk about a shiny comeback.
Silver and platinum also on the rise
Silver isn't far behind, reaching a record ₹1.43 lakh per kg and up 63% since April worldwide.
Peter McGuire from Trading.com called silver "a standout" right now, saying it could climb even higher if it crosses $50 an ounce.
Platinum's also rising, but gold and silver are definitely stealing the spotlight for now.