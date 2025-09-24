BEL shares soar 13% on buyout of Morphy Richards brand

BEL gets full control of Morphy Richards

BEL now gets full control of Morphy Richards—not just in India, but also Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Sri Lanka.

After spending 20+ years as just a licensee, BEL can finally set its own direction for the brand across South Asia.

For young consumers eyeing cool home gadgets or thinking about how brands grow, this is a major shift.