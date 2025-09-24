BEL shares soar 13% on buyout of Morphy Richards brand
Bajaj Electricals (BEL) shares shot up over 13% on Wednesday after the company announced it's buying the Morphy Richards brand and its rights for ₹146 crore.
The deal was cleared by BEL's board at a meeting held on September 23, subject to definitive agreements and regulatory approvals, marking a big move for the company.
BEL gets full control of Morphy Richards
BEL now gets full control of Morphy Richards—not just in India, but also Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Sri Lanka.
After spending 20+ years as just a licensee, BEL can finally set its own direction for the brand across South Asia.
For young consumers eyeing cool home gadgets or thinking about how brands grow, this is a major shift.
Appliance market in South Asia
Morphy Richards is nearly 90 years old and popular worldwide for kitchen and home appliances.
With this buyout, BEL can expand its premium product lineup—think fans, lighting, cookware—and strengthen its position in South Asia's growing appliance market.
The deal pushed BEL's market value close to ₹7,400 crore but still needs final approvals before it's official.