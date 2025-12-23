Belrise Industries stock jumps after big deal and new defense partnership

What's the partnership about?

Belrise is teaming up with Plasan to bring advanced electric vehicles—specifically the All-Terrain Electric Mission Module (ATEMM)—to India's defense sector.

The plan focuses on local manufacturing, tech sharing, and plugging Belrise into Plasan's global network.

With revenues topping ₹8,000 crore this year and 20 facilities across India, this move supports Belrise's expansion in defense manufacturing.