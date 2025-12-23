Next Article
Belrise Industries stock jumps after big deal and new defense partnership
Business
Belrise Industries's stock surged 13% on Tuesday after a major block deal and news of a fresh partnership with Israeli defense company Plasan Sasa.
The buzz sent shares to a high of ₹179.95, with shares worth nearly ₹900 crore traded in a block deal.
What's the partnership about?
Belrise is teaming up with Plasan to bring advanced electric vehicles—specifically the All-Terrain Electric Mission Module (ATEMM)—to India's defense sector.
The plan focuses on local manufacturing, tech sharing, and plugging Belrise into Plasan's global network.
With revenues topping ₹8,000 crore this year and 20 facilities across India, this move supports Belrise's expansion in defense manufacturing.