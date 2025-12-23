HCL to buy business intelligence platform Jaspersoft for $240M

HCLSoftware, the software division of IT services giant HCLTech , has announced its plan to acquire business intelligence platform Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group. The deal is worth $240 million in cash and will be executed as an asset carve-out. As part of the transaction, all 115 employees at Jaspersoft will be transferred to HCLSoftware. The acquisition is likely to close within six months after signing.

Strategic move Acquisition driven by demand for data and AI solutions The acquisition is said to be driven by the rising demand for HCLSoftware's Data & AI division (Actian), metadata management, data catalog, and data governance solutions. Notably, just recently, HCLSoftware had also acquired Belgium-based start-up Wobby to meet this growing demand. This is the third such deal from HCLTech this month and its fourth overall in 2025.

Enhanced services Jaspersoft's capabilities to enhance HCLSoftware's offerings Jaspersoft is a leading business intelligence and reporting platform that helps organizations create reports, interactive dashboards, and also advanced visualizations. The acquisition is expected to improve Actian's offering by providing an end-to-end, immersive data management experience. It will also expand its reach via a large global developer community of data engineers and architects.